Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $287.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.03. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $287.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

