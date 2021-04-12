ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 342,531 shares.The stock last traded at $81.45 and had previously closed at $87.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,428 shares of company stock worth $10,298,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

