Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 656 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.08. 47,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -180.43 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.