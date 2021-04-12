Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 9,161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 180,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,625. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

