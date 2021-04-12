Addison Capital Co Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 654,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

