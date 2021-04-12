Addison Capital Co Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 615,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

