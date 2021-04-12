Addison Capital Co Invests $209,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $634,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 30.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 8,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

