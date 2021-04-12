adToken (ADT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One adToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,343.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00684045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00088631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00036040 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

