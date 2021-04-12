Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. 607,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $188.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

