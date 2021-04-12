Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

AEIS opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

