Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.78. 1,542,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,446,336. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

