Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

AFMD opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $883.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Affimed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

