Aigang Market Cap Hits $230,536.66 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Aigang has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $230,536.66 and approximately $188.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00685474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.