AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

