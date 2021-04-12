Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.