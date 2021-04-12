Alamo Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:ALG opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

