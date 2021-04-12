Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.94.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

