Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.31.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $20.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.94. 1,757,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,819,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

