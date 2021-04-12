Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,249.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

