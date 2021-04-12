Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.23 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

