Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,038.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

