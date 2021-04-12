Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

