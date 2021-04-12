Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.