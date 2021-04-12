American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.97

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

