American International Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 1st Source by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

