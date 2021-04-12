American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3,271.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of National Research by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

