American International Group Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $33.44 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit