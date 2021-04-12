American International Group Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $33.44 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

