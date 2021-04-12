American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $898.31 million, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

