American National Bank Sells 410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 163,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

