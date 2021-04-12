American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded American National Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $32.57 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

