American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $28.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.41 million and the highest is $28.90 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $671.50 million, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

