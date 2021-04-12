American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 2,129,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,138. American Well has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.