Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $265.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $242.11 and last traded at $240.99, with a volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

