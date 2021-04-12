Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,987,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.86. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

