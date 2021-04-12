Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Avery Dennison worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $197.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

