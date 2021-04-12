Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

