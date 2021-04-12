Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $50.94 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Moderna worth $50,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $140.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares in the company, valued at $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock valued at $826,113,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

