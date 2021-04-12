Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. 61,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,896. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

