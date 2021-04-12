Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE CVA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covanta by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

