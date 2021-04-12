Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,244 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.