Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post sales of $304.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.10 million and the highest is $307.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $328.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $206.36. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,085. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,390. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $4,038,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

