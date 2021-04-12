Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. 25,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,304. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

