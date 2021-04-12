Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 35,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,935. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

