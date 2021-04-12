Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $20.25 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.10. 276,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,007. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

