Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

