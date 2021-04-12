Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $3.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.09. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of DGX opened at $126.69 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

