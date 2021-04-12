Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.07. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.15. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

