Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $69.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.52 million and the highest is $70.71 million. Wingstop posted sales of $55.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $284.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $291.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $330.08 million, with estimates ranging from $317.38 million to $341.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $36,482,000.

WING traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,755. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

