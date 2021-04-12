Analysts Set Expectations for Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athene in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Athene stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Athene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

