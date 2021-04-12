Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target at $8.54

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 116,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,310. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. On average, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Analyst Recommendations for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit