Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target at $8.54

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 116,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,310. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. On average, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

